Former Congressman Larry McDonald, D-Ga.: “The drive of the Rockefellers and their allies is to create a one-world government combining super capitalism and Communism under the same tent, all under their control. … Do I mean conspiracy? Yes I do. I am convinced there is such a plot, international in scope, generations old in planning, and incredibly evil in intent.”

Because the same cabal that will do whatever it takes to achieve their one-world government goal also own and control roughly 90% of what you see, hear or read, few people know about that fascinating quote. In my opinion, it’s one of the most telling statements of what’s transpired in America over the last 100 years. Super capitalism for the elites and American-style communism for the masses has resulted in the top 1% having more wealth than the 90% combined.

It’s intriguing that Congressman McDonald was aboard KAL Flight 007 when it was shot down by a Russian fighter on Sept. 1, 1983? The airliner crashed into the Sea of Japan near Moneron Island, killing all 269 passengers and crew members. By getting the Russians to do the dirty work, it was easy enough for the oligarchy that runs America and the world to get rid of a whistleblower like Congressman McDonald.

The following quote by James Warburg during a Feb. 17, 1950, Senate hearing is just one of many that confirm what Congressman McDonald said: “We shall have world government, whether or not we like it. The question is only whether world government will be achieved by consent or conquest.” Warburg had been one of Franklin Roosevelt’s top advisers and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

The North American Free Trade Agreement and the creation of the World Trade Organization were essential in achieving a global economy and to advance our overlords’ ultimate goal of a one-world government. NAFTA and the creation of the WTO resulted in more than 70,000 U.S. manufacturing facilities closing their doors and the loss of more than 5 million manufacturing jobs.

U.S. job losses due to “free trade” continue to this day. John Deere recently laid off more than 1,000 employees and the jobs were relocated to Mexico. Like many other prominent U.S. companies that have moved abroad or folded, John Deere has deep American roots. It was founded in Grand Detour, Il., in 1837.

To complete the one-word government process, it’s also essential to eliminate anyone who wants to make America great again or to even make America a sovereign nation again.

Natividad Rodriguez lives in Harlingen.