Economics gone too far

Some folks look at Donald Trump and see an orange Jesus. Others look at him and see an orange jumpsuit.

It used to be that Americans cared about the difference between good and evil, right and wrong, truth-telling and false witness. They did an evaluation of character to decide whether to vote for a candidate.

Today people don’t think character contributes much to qualifying someone for office. What is important is the candidate’s power to bring the cost of groceries down.

Republicans have always been about protecting corporations and the wealthy, but isn’t this taking economics just a little too far?

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

Groups addressed

Almost everyone born in the 20th century, including myself, was programmed/brainwashed to believe, among other things, that America is a constitutional republic, a democracy, the land of the free and superior to the other nations of the world. But are these things true? Maybe at one point in time they were.

I’ve learned/discovered over the last eight years or so that regardless of how well educated they may be, which or how many newspapers or magazines they may read, which or how many newscasts they may watch or which political party they may support, most Americans know little to nothing about the real world. What you don’t know will shock some of you.

Some very simple questions to test your basic knowledge of the real world: How many of you have ever heard of the Council on Foreign Relations (established in 1921), the Bilderberg meetings (established in 1954) or the Trilateral Commission (established in 1973)?

How many of you know that almost every GOP and Democrat presidential candidate since Herbert Hoover has been a CFR member? Many secretaries of state, secretaries of defense, CIA directors, many other Cabinet members, members of the media and many heads of financial institutions and even educators have also been/are CFR members.

As for the Bilderberg group, most European and Canadian prime ministers and Bill Clinton have attended meetings before becoming heads of state. Isn’t it just a little odd that most Americans have never heard that?

I encourage everyone to look up the Wikipedia articles on the CFR, the CFR members list and the Bilderberg meeting participants list for themselves. Dwight Eisenhower is not on the CFR members list but the Wikipedia CFR article states that he was a CFR member. Currently, Joe Biden, his secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are CFR members.

How can America be considered a democracy when most presidents and vice president from both political parties are from the same “club”?

The Politburo, the top planning committee in the former Soviet Union was established in 1917 and all Soviet leaders from Joseph Stalin to Mikhail Gorbachev had been Politburo members. Can anyone explain how the political process in the U.S. is different from the former Soviet Union?

Attributed to Stalin: “Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.”

Natividad Rodriguez

Harlingen

ECISD praised

Bravo to the Edinburg CISD for maintaining a balanced budget during our turbulent times of the current Texas Republican legislature/governor continuous underfunding the state’s public-schools during the past multiple special legislative sessions.

While neighboring cities are struggling, the Edinburg CISD and its elected school board have managed their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds effectively and are providing enrollment choices including full-day pre-K programs, fine arts program and the newest UTRGV-Edinburg CISD Collegiate High, all of which draw kids from outside the district to enroll in Edinburg schools.

We applaud our dedicated Edinburg CISD schools/school board for their diligence, patience and expertise in today’s fraught landscape of ever-decreasing public school funding by the current Republican-run state legislature.

Isn’t it time that Texas public schools have better legislative representation than those currently in office?

Diane Teter

Edinburg

Genders in sports

The topic of transgender athletes arises from the decline in our education system and the degeneration of our entire culture through the legitimization or normalization of deviant behavior. It’s progressive liberalism. Because progressive liberalism requires the denial of reality, it is included in the broader disorder of dysrationalia.

In Universities during the earning of my MS degree, the teaching of psychology included that when a person believes himself to be what he observably is not or cannot be, that person has a mental disorder. It has been accepted in our education system since that time to teach our children that they can be whatever they choose to be to the extent that they are allowed to believe that one may choose his gender or possibly his sex to include not only the two previously accepted sexes or genders, but also any number of other genders one might invent.

This change toward personal sexual identity (gender) is by no means the only symptom that our education system is encouraging dysrationalia in our population, but that is possibly another topic. We should be educated sufficiently as a population to properly choose those who will be in charge of educating our children — especially those who will educate our educators.

The penalty or prohibition for the use of drugs or hormones for the enhancement of sports performances by those of the same sex indicates that we have long known that fairness requires avoidance of such practices. How is it then fair that we allow or promote the use of medication, hormones or even surgery in the competitive development of personalities?

The allowance or promotion of physical competition between those having natural or innate hormone advantages or disadvantages is immoral in fairness and cruel to the disadvantaged. The addition of artificially or medically imposed procedures only augments immorality or cruelty while failing to change the sex or gender of any individual. The suicide statistics prove that the encouragement of transgenderism is evil and must be eliminated. The teaching of tolerance and acceptance for naturally occurring differences does not require encouraging deviancy.

Jim N. Taylor

Harlingen

