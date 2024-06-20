Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

I was 7 when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and destroyed most of the U.S. Navy. I was 9 when the invasion of Europe happened, probably one of the most complicated in history. Those years of growing up and events birthed a question in me that became a lifelong one: How can good people do bad things? As a near-lifelong student of World War II and its history, my research actually found a book by that name, that question. Why does that matter now?

Ask yourself: What kind of person, what kind of qualifications must be considered for a U.S. candidate for president? Experience in government service seems obvious. Such a candidate would serve as commander in chief, therefore a stellar security clearance. Donald Trump was on a television show. He never held office even as a justice of the peace or dog-catcher. He ran for president once and won once. He never served in the military, and if he had, now that he is a convicted felon, he would be out and lose his security clearance.

Security record: Hundreds of boxes of government documents (not his), many classified, were not given up after months of requests from the National Archives, and were stored in his country club, in a bathroom, on a stage, and in other places where guests flowed in and out.

What about foreign affairs, even some ambassadorial skills? Trump’s idea of these qualifications include love letters sent to the brutal dictator in North Korea, U.S. press kept out of the Oval Office on the first week of his presidency, and Russian press only, admitted to the Oval Office while he met with high Russian officials. Numerous calls with Vladimir Putin. One particular meeting with Putin for four hours with no notes taken and no official record of what was said or promised.

A president would do well to be an excellent speaker. Holding this high office in the most powerful country in the world we should reasonably expect a sincere, truthful, inspiring speaker.

During Trump’s four years we heard wandering, vague speech, untruths so thick we have become numbed to them. When he did wind up, it always meant vitriol, self-pity, victimhood, name-calling, and most of all, terrible things that should happen to his opponents, political or otherwise. His rhetoric has evolved to be signals to his enablers to harass, including death threats, bullying and to terrorize anyone unloyal to him or a possible threat to his power.

Expecting a presidential candidate to take seriously his oath of office is a non-brainer. Swearing to “protect the USA from all enemies foreign and domestic” is not just something to say at inauguration.

Trump has no concept, or perhaps any understanding of duty, honor, respect, governing. As Gen. Mark A. Milley reportedly said to Trump after Milley’s resignation as he went out of the door, “Not only do you not understand what World War II was about, you embrace the values we fight against.”

A president does not govern alone. He needs to carefully select and appoint the most competent, experienced people possible. Trump’s record is pretty bad, but then his motives guide him above country, duty, ethics, public service.

Here are a few of Trump’s former staff and appointees: Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, Jeffrey Clark, Michael Flynn, John Eastman, Rudolph Guiliani, Steve Bannon, Jenna Ellis, Jay Powell, Ken Chesebro. All of them have been indicted or convicted or both.

Why do so many people follow Trump? The world is truly in danger and we need leaders who do not constantly lie and bluster, and tell us over and over what will happen to his political opponents after he is elected. His only requirement to be wrapped in the fold is loyalty to him, not America, or what America has always stood for. One requirement: be a follower.

Shirley Rickett lives in Alamo.