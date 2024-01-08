Only have a minute? Listen instead

Brownsville earthquake

On Nov. 18 for the first time I experienced an earthquake. Not in California, but in Brownsville. It was a little scary, but more importantly it caused damage to my 26-year-old law office.

With our clay-heavy soil, which expands and contracts from moisture, our concrete and bricks crack. Consequently, the vibration from Elon Musk’s Starship, the heaviest, tallest and most powerful space vehicle ever, from 24 miles away caused chunks of brick to blow out of my building’s facade.

Starship is reportedly 1,100% more powerful than the next-biggest rocket.

And we have to pay for the damage, so that the richest person in the world can make more money. I’ve been told by my insurance agent that most likely my insurance company won’t pay for the damage either.

This is another instance where our elected representatives have sold us out. In 2011 then-Republican Gov. Rick Perry signed a bill into law that grants rich space exploration companies like SpaceX immunity from valid property damage claims caused by their rockets. The bill’s sponsors were a Republican and two Democrats. Our then-Democrat senator, Eddie Lucio Jr., reportedly co-sponsored the bill, all while conservatives bloviate about personal responsibility in areas like welfare and lawsuits.

This is classic corporate welfare. Before the Clean Water Act and the EPA, companies routinely discharge chemicals into our water supply, thereby making the public pay for what should properly be a business expense, disposal of waste. That’s what granting SpaceX immunity from righteous property claims is: an expense of doing business that is foisted on the public under the slogan jobs, jobs, jobs. It must be great to have friends in high places. Next time you hear a politician says he or she is looking out for “you,” figure out who “you” is. It’s probably the politician’s major campaign donors.

Barry Benton

Brownsville

The states should control migration

Texas finds itself in a Catch-22 scenario. On one hand it is being flooded by illegal migration and finds itself unable to control or stop it because it is up the federal government to enforce immigration laws and not the states. The government’s refusal forces Texas to control illegal entry and our federal government refuses to enforce the laws and control immigration migration.

In this case I see incompetence in our federal government; it’s become an Achilles’ heel, the weakest link in a chain that can bring a nation down.

Gov. Greg Abbott comes up with ways to control the illegal entry and is blocked by the federal government. It is not their problem, it’s a Texas problem, and the rest of the nation can live their lives without this problem.

Gov. Abbott takes a more daring approach and flies and buses migrants to northern cities that support their coming to America (they really mean at any Texas border town or city, but not in their America.)

Today New York City wants to fine buses and airplanes that transport immigrants in some situations. We know where this is going. Now they are not allowing migrants to leave the airport. Texas does not get a notice from China, Mexico, Iran, North Korea, etc., about illegal immigrants reporting at our border, never. Now New York City is using fines to control immigration.

We all agree illegal entry is not good for any nation, so let’s fix it in our Congress, which has sat on this issue for decades. All our border states have every right to control immigration and not our government. They are in place and need to be used to protect America’s center.

Our Congress lives in La-La Land and doesn’t have a clue of the threat America is under.

Rafael Madrigal

Pharr

