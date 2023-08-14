LETTERS: Trump backed, One-sided rhetoric

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Trump backed

Several of your more liberal contributors make some valid points and I welcome that! It is amazing to see certain issues through the eyes of others and that is not a bad thing.

I always read a letter first and then see who the author is. Some of my not-so-favorite frequent contributors sometimes come out with some good points that make me think!

Then you have the “haters.” Some might have a form letter or template because they repeat and repeat the same old baloney! It is always the same-old-same-old on how bad a president Donald Trump was! I emphasize “was.” However, they are consistent in that they never mention the jewel of a gangster we have today as president!

I can tell who wrote the piece before I finish! You’d think they are writing about our current president and current events, but then they drop in Trump’s name!

Everything that is happening today with the truth about COVID vaccines, they blame Trump! Inflation! Trump! Lawlessness! Trump! Rapist, criminal, Trump!

I could go on and on, but I can see where this pent-up frustration is coming from! As long as they live in Texas, their vote for president means nothing! Texas will always be “red,” and don’t believe the Karens!

Ernest Gorena

Brownsville

One-sided rhetoric

It was very interesting to read the commentary by Beto Conde on July 18. It appeared he was knowledgeable about all the top secret and secret/formally restricted data and the classified documents seized at Donald Trump’s residence. He seemed well informed.

It also was apparent, not too subtly, that he had no great love for Trump or anyone who voted for him. I voted for him and would do it again in a heartbeat. I am 84 years old and have voted since I was old enough to vote for my choice of political candidates. I guess I am one of those whom some believe don’t have adequate sense to come in out of the rain even though I don’t belong to any cult.

After the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, Democrats were frothing at the mouth with joy at the thought of their primary adversary during the 2024 election being sent up the river for a long time. That is until it was discovered that President Joe Biden and also Vice President Mike Pence had classified materials at their residences as well. That put a damper on things for the Democrats.

Now, back to Mr. Conde’s commentary. He expounded a great deal on Trump’s classified documents shortcomings. I wonder if he was curious enough to investigate what was found at Biden’s library and garage in Delaware or former offices in D.C. or his Rehoboth Beach residence where his lawyers searched and found nothing (surprised?). At least some of the documents were as safe as Biden’s Corvette in the garage. I seriously doubt he did any research along these lines, and he probably couldn’t find anything if he looked. The media sugarcoated it and sloughed it off as not important or of any consequence at all.

Main message from his commentary: Trump bad, Biden good. Same old one-sided rhetoric we see in the paper every day.

Melvin L. Thompson

Mission

LETTERS — Limit letters to 300 words; all letters are subject to editing. Mail: P.O. Box 3267, McAllen, TX78502-3267; Email: [email protected]