IndependenceDay forgotten

Editor:

Texas history has long forgotten March 2, 1936, Texas Independence Day, when 59 delegates, including Jose Francisco Ruiz and Jose Antonio Navarro, two Tejano delegates from San Antonio, as well as Lorenzo de Zavala from Mexico, met in an unfinished house with open windows and doors in almost freezing weather at Washington-on-the-Brazos to sign their names to the Texas Declaration of Independence. They all knew this was their death warrant if Gen. Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna won the war.

While Santa Anna’s cannons were pounding the walls of the Alamo just over 100 miles away, a free and independent Republic of Texas was officially declared, and all the Texans and Tejanos were all now new citizens of Texas, not just subjects anymore under the dictatorship of Santa Anna.

Jose Francisco Ruiz, Jose Antonio Navarro, Lorenzo de Zavala and all the rest of our Texas patriots would want all of us to fly the Texas flag to remember their bravery and courage for standing up against Gen Santa Anna’s dictatorship..

Viva Tejas y vivan los Tejanos.

Jack Ayoub

Harlingen