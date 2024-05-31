‘Unprecedented’ growth: Harlingen mayor gives State of the City address

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Planning for more than 400 new jobs, Mayor Norma Sepulveda gave her second State of the City address amid an “unprecedented” wave of business and residential development.

Before a backdrop of vibrant blue hues, she took the stage at the Harlingen Convention Center on Thursday night, stirring a sold out audience of more than 800 as she proclaimed the city’s “on the rise.”

“I am proud to report that Harlingen is on the rise,” Sepulveda told the crowd packing regional leaders. “We are experiencing unprecedented growth and development while maintaining the close-knit, supportive community that defines us. Together, we are writing a new chapter in Harlingen’s story.”

For the second year in row, she said, taxpayers didn’t foot the bill to hold the event funded through sponsors benefiting children’s charities, including Blue Sunday, Valley Haven and Sunny Glen, along with the Junior League of Harlingen, now renovating the city library children’s center.

In the hour-long speech capping her second year in office, Sepulveda told the crowd “our journey towards progress has taught us a vital lesson — success is a collaborative effort between the private sector and local government.”

“The achievements and milestones we’ve celebrated were not reached alone,” she said, pointing to City Commissioners Ford Kinsley, Daniel Lopez, Michael Mezmar, Frank Morales and Rene Perez.

Boasting record finances, the city’s “conservative approach to governance” led officials to close the last fiscal year with an $71 million overall fund balance while cutting 10% off the property tax rate she described as “the lowest tax rate in over 20 years.”

Last year, she said, the city’s taxable sales climbed to $1.6 billion, reflective of a “vibrant and diverse economy.”

“This growth indicates increased consumer spending, business expansion and overall economic prosperity for our community,” Sepulveda said. “Our local economy is thriving, with new businesses opening their doors and existing ones expanding.”

New and expanding businesses include Bert Ogden Jeep, Ram, Chrysler; Bert Ogden Genesis; and Bert Ogden Mercedes Benz, she said.

“The commission is committed to growing Harlingen’s economy by attracting investments that create high-paying jobs,” Sepulveda said.

Projected to open more than 430 jobs while generating more than $6 million in sales tax revenue during the next 10 years, incoming businesses include Matt’s Building Materials, Black Bear Diner, Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott, Rally Credit Union, Walk-ons, Ashley Furniture Distribution and Clearance Center and Provecho Y Salud.

At the city’s Economic Development Corporation, officials are working with prospects expected to open 680 jobs while generating $6 million in sales tax revenue through more than $100 million worth of investments during the next 10 years, Sepulveda said.

As part of a partnership with Texas State Technical College, the EDC’s invested more than $100,000 to fund scholarships aimed at training the workforce for higher-paying jobs, she said.

At the EDC, officials are also focusing on small business development.

“Supporting small businesses has been a key focus since I ran for office,” Sepulveda said. “They are the backbone of our community and we aimed to cut the red tape to make it easier to do business in Harlingen.”

Under EDC grant programs known as Revitalize Harlingen and Equip Harlingen, small businesses have invested more than $400,000 to spruce up their storefronts and buy equipment aimed at boosting production, she said.

Across the city, construction “shattered records” last year, with building permits reaching $176 million in value, nearly doubling the previous record, Sepulveda said, adding the city’s issued more than $101.2 million worth of permits so far this year.

“Harlingen continues to see steady growth in residential construction,” she said, adding more than 1,000 single-family or multi-family lots have sprung up during the last three years, with officials reviewing plans for more than 1,200 lots. “This growth highlights our city’s resilience and potential for continued prosperity.”

At City Hall, officials are landing grants to help fund city projects, applying for about $93 million, Sepulveda said.

“From the onset, our commission has emphasized the importance of doing more with less,” she said. “We are also actively seeking grants to further enhance our city’s infrastructure and services.”

Across the city, grants are helping fund drainage projects.

“We have worked diligently to secure grant funding and cut wasteful spending,” Sepulveda said.

Now, officials are counting on landing a $5 million grant to fund a comprehensive drainage study of the city along with its surrounding areas, she said.

Focusing on the Sixth and Seventh streets area, officials are planning to tap a $1.2 million grant to fund drainage upgrades, she said, adding a partnership with Cameron County Drainage District No. 5 led the city to pitch in $75,000 to help fund a project known as the Adams Gardens Main Drain aimed at pumping floodwaters out of the Harlingen, Primera and Palm Valley areas.

“This initiative is crucial in safeguarding our neighborhoods, particularly those on the west side of Harlingen, from the persistent threat of flooding,” she said, referring to the Adams Garden Main Drain project.

Now, officials are completing work on a 14-acre detention pond known as the Lozano Detention Facility, built to hold 50,000 cubic yards of water, she said.

“Enhancing our drainage systems to protect against flooding is a top priority for the commission,” she said. “Ensuring that our community is protected from flooding is essential for the well-being and growth of our city.”

On the commission, street upgrades are a “key focus,” Sepulveda said, adding crews paved 11 streets last year, stretching along 7.8 miles.

Now, officials are planning to upgrade Commerce Street, tapping a $5 million grant to fund the project’s engineering design, she said.

As part of a partnership with Cameron County, officials are pitching in $1.4 million worth of labor and materials to expand Grimes Street, she said.

Across parts of Texas, mountain bike racers are discovering the city’s trail systems.

Last October, for the second year in a row, the rugged trails crisscrossing the steep banks of the Arroyo Colorado helped draw professional racers from Texas, nearby states and Mexico to the Showdown at the Arroyo, part of the Mountain Bike Race Association’s Fall Texas Cup Series, a USAC-sanctioned cross-country mountain bike race, Sepulveda said.

“The growing biking community in Harlingen is a testament to our city’s appeal and vitality,” she said.

Along the trail, officials are planning to build a pump track, designed to help riders hone their skills on the first training course south of San Antonio, she said.

This year, City Hall opened a new department after commissioners terminated Harlingen’s annual $400,000 agreement with the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society after 36 years, citing breach of contract.

“While we appreciate the efforts of the previous organization that managed our animal shelter, we recognized the need for changes to better address community concerns,” Sepulveda said.

So far, the city’s animal shelter has adopted out 95 dogs and cats while reuniting 50 more with families, she said.

Now, she said, officials are working to land grants to build a new animal shelter offering spay and neutering services.