FELIX GUTIERREZ – For Justice of the Peace – Precinct 4 Place 2

Candidate: FELIX GUTIERREZ

Running for: Justice of the Peace – Precinct 4 Place 2

Location: Hidalgo County

Political Statement:

Judge Charlie Espinoza of Precinct 4 Place 1 taught me the fundamental functions of the Peace Court System. Justice of the Peace Courts Precinct 4 Place 1 and Place 2 are basically the same, with one major difference. Place 2 deals with truancy cases. This subject is extremely important to me.

While working for the Sheriff’s Office a number of years, I noticed a change with younger adults who had been arrested. These younger adults, who ranged from 18 – 20-year-olds, were not afraid to be in jail or shocked by it. In fact, they acted as if jail was a natural part of life for them. The sad truth is that most of them were already used to being “in the system” as juveniles.

I also noticed a number of 15 – 17-year-olds who were being tried as adults for charges such as murder or manslaughter charges. One kid I spoke with was only 15 years old at the time and was tried as an adult for killing 9 people. This kid had been in and out of trouble in school, was placed in truancy, and ended up in an alternative school during his high school years. He ended up being recruited in the alternative school to become a “coyote”. While acting as a “coyote” he was involved in a crash that killed 9 people. At 15 years old, this kid had killed 9 people.

His story was one that I had heard too often in jail. For many of these young adults, it starts with poor choices made during the time that we are at our most vulnerable; our youth years. Many of our youth in the community start going to court for truancy charges.

Most of our youth and those who don’t have a good support system at home depend on teachers, counselors, police officers, and the community to help guide them into better paths.

I think what if, what if we could help these young individuals today from making the wrong choices. Help them make better choices to live better lives and better their communities. Become examples for other kids who may not have good support systems and show them diversity can be overcome.

To think that those youth who end up “in the system” can become those teachers, counselors, police officers and be outstanding citizens in our community.

These thoughts keep me up at night and it is one of the reasons I decided to run for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Place 2. I plan to create partnerships within the community for youths that come into my court. Partnerships that will allow them to see the best of us, to see that there are people who care. That in this great Country, the only obstacle there is in achieving dreams is the obstacles you put for yourself.

I am Felix Gutierrez Jr. and I am running for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Place 2 for a better tomorrow.

God Bless You

Felix Gutierrez Jr.