Nereida Lopez-Singleterry for Hidalgo County District Attorney

Candidate: Nereida Lopez-Singleterry

Running for: Hidalgo County District Attorney

Location: Hidalgo County

Nereida Lopez-Singleterry has dedicated her career to advocating for people from all walks of life to give them a fighting chance when navigating the complicated justice system. Through her work as an attorney, public defender, and judge, Nereida has acquired the experience, work ethic, and strong ties to the community needed to transform the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s office into one that is always accessible, fair, and effective.

Nereida’s Priorities

Keep Our Community Safe

Support Victims of Crime

Reduce Jail Overcrowding

Transform the DA’s Office

