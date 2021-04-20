Candidate: Sonia Weaver

Running for: San Benito CISD Trustee Pl. 2

Location: San Benito, TX

Political Statement:

AS YOUR CURRENT SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEES, WE:

Implemented a strong academic curriculum to provide students with better learning opportunities

Improved San Benito CISD’s TEA Rating from a C to a B

Maintained a fiscally responsible, healthy district fund balance with no new taxes

Invested more than $10 million in facility renovations to upgrade schools and buildings

Responsibly oversaw $40 million bond construction projects for a new Performing Arts Center, Natatorium, and Multipurpose Facility

Invested more than $300,000 from local funds to save the After School Program and its employees

Approved teacher pay raises and staff salary increases and expanded professional development opportunities for employees

Established designated academies in STEAM, Environmental Science, and Fine Arts

Implemented programs that are now national models of excellence

Invested in technology to support students remote learning during COVID-19

Together, we will continue to:

Keep our schools safe, secure, and healthy for our students, employees, and families

Enhance communication between parents, teachers, students, and the district.

Increase teacher pay raises and ensure that our employees are well-compensated

Protect taxpayers, enhance transparency, and fiscal responsibility.

Invest in new resources, technologies, and equipment to help our students and educators succeed.

https://www.facebook.com/sweaver2021/