Photo Gallery: Economedes gains the wins against La Joya Coyotes 45-29 By Joel Martinez - October 31, 2024

Edinburg Economedes wide receiver David Gonzalez (2) carries the ball into the end zone against La Joya High in a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Economedes running back Johan Nunez (9) carries the ball against La Joya High in a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Economedes defensive lineman Jabez Sierra (29) brings down La Joya High quarterback Mauricio Mendoza (25) behind hte lineof scrimmage in a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Economedes running back Carlos Garcia (30) carries the ball against La Joya High in a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Economedes wide receiver Ivan Avitia (11) carries the ball near the endzone against La Joya High in a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Economedes quarterback Jon Carreon (3) backward passes the ball against La Joya High in a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Economedes quarterback Jon Carreon (3) carries the ball against La Joya High in a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Economedes quarterback Jon Carreon (3) celebrates his touchdown run against La Joya High in a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Economedes running back Carlos Garcia (30) carries the ball against La Joya High in a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High quarterback Andrew Rosales (3) looks for a receiver in a District 31-6A game against Edinburg Economedes at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Economedes running back Carlos Garcia (30) carries the ball against La Joya High in a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Economedes offensive line move to the line of scrimmage before the start of a play against La Joya High in a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Economedes ball carrier Johan Nunez (9) collides with La Joya High defender Leo Maldonado (9) in a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])