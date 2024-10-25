Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: PSJA High comes up with the win in a 31-6A... RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: PSJA High comes up with the win in a 31-6A title race against Weslaco High 24-16 By Joel Martinez - October 25, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail PSJA High running back Jorge Alanis (22)n carries the ball in a District 31-6A game against Weslaco High at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High quarterback Myles Lopez (10) struggles to pass the ball against Weslaco High defender William Cannon (8) in a District 31-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High quarterback Myles Lopez (10) looks to pass the ball in a District 31-6A game against Weslaco High at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High running back Jorge Alanis (22) celebrates in the end zone after his touchdown run against Weslaco High in a District 31-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High quarterback Myles Lopez (10) passes the ball against Weslaco High in a District 31-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High quarterback Franky Trevino (0) carries the ball in a District 31-6A game against PSJA High at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High quarterback Franky Trevino (0) passes the ball in a District 31-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High running back Jorge Alanis (22) carries the ball against Weslaco High in a District 31-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High quarterback Franky Trevino (0) and Chris Luna (2) celebrate a touchdown in a District 31-6A game against PSJA High at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA High wide receiver Ryan Vallejo (2) carries the ball against Weslaco High in a District 31-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Vibrance hallmark of Ballet Nepantla’s Mexican American-inspired dance Photo Gallery: Sabercats blowout Mustangs and extend winning streak 8-0 Photo Gallery: First day of early voting in Hidalgo County