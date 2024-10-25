PSJA High running back Jorge Alanis (22)n carries the ball in a District 31-6A game against Weslaco High at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA High quarterback Myles Lopez (10) struggles to pass the ball against Weslaco High defender William Cannon (8) in a District 31-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA High quarterback Myles Lopez (10) looks to pass the ball in a District 31-6A game against Weslaco High at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA High running back Jorge Alanis (22) celebrates in the end zone after his touchdown run against Weslaco High in a District 31-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA High quarterback Myles Lopez (10) passes the ball against Weslaco High in a District 31-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Weslaco High quarterback Franky Trevino (0) carries the ball in a District 31-6A game against PSJA High at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Weslaco High quarterback Franky Trevino (0) passes the ball in a District 31-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA High running back Jorge Alanis (22) carries the ball against Weslaco High in a District 31-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Weslaco High quarterback Franky Trevino (0) and Chris Luna (2) celebrate a touchdown in a District 31-6A game against PSJA High at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA High wide receiver Ryan Vallejo (2) carries the ball against Weslaco High in a District 31-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

