Photo Gallery: US Border Reopens

By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - November 8, 2021

©All Images CopyrightedTraffic is seen on the Anzalduas Bridge in the the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Mission, Texas. On Monday, the U.S. reopened its border to fully vaccinated foreign travelers. The border had been closed to discretionary travel since March 2020. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

©All Images CopyrightedA pedestrian walks on the Hidalgo/McAllen International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. On Monday, the U.S. reopened its border to fully vaccinated foreign travelers. The border had been closed to discretionary travel since March 2020. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

©All Images CopyrightedPedestrians wait in line to enter the Hidalgo/McAllen International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. On Monday, the U.S. reopened its border to fully vaccinated foreign travelers. The border had been closed to discretionary travel since March 2020.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

©All Images CopyrightedSunrise over the Anzalduas Bridge Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Mission, Texas. On Monday, the U.S. reopened its border to fully vaccinated foreign travelers. The border had been closed to discretionary travel since March 2020.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

©All Images CopyrightedTraffic is seen backed up on the Anzalduas Bridge in the the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Mission, Texas. On Monday, the U.S. reopened its border to fully vaccinated foreign travelers. The border had been closed to discretionary travel since March 2020.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

©All Images CopyrightedTraffic on the Anzalduas Bridge in the the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Mission, Texas. On Monday, the U.S. reopened its border to fully vaccinated foreign travelers. The border had been closed to discretionary travel since March 2020.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])