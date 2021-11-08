©All Images Copyrighted
Traffic is seen on the Anzalduas Bridge in the the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Mission, Texas. On Monday, the U.S. reopened its border to fully vaccinated foreign travelers. The border had been closed to discretionary travel since March 2020. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
A pedestrian walks on the Hidalgo/McAllen International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. On Monday, the U.S. reopened its border to fully vaccinated foreign travelers. The border had been closed to discretionary travel since March 2020. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Pedestrians wait in line to enter the Hidalgo/McAllen International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. On Monday, the U.S. reopened its border to fully vaccinated foreign travelers. The border had been closed to discretionary travel since March 2020.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Sunrise over the Anzalduas Bridge Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Mission, Texas. On Monday, the U.S. reopened its border to fully vaccinated foreign travelers. The border had been closed to discretionary travel since March 2020.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Traffic is seen backed up on the Anzalduas Bridge in the the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Mission, Texas. On Monday, the U.S. reopened its border to fully vaccinated foreign travelers. The border had been closed to discretionary travel since March 2020.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Traffic on the Anzalduas Bridge in the the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Mission, Texas. On Monday, the U.S. reopened its border to fully vaccinated foreign travelers. The border had been closed to discretionary travel since March 2020.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

