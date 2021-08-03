Dawn of a new season: High school teams begin practice

The Mercedes Tigers was one of several high school football teams to begin their traditional two-a-day practices with the regular season less than a month away. Led by head coach Roger Adame, and a roster of explosive offensive stars, the Tigers are among the favorites to win a district title this season. Read more about the Tigers on Page 1B as The Monitor kicks off its two-a-day high school football coverage. Mercedes will play its season-opener Aug. 27 at Brownsville Hanna.