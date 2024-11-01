Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: Mustangs run past the Warriors 42-28 RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Mustangs run past the Warriors 42-28 By Delcia Lopez - November 1, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen Memorial’s Jaydin Soliz, right, gets past McAllen Rowe’s Nicolas Hartman, left,during a game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov.01,2024. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Adrian Botello, right, runs past McAllen Memorial’s Josh Castellanos, left, during a game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov.01,2024. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Michael Alaniz,left, snags a pass in front of McAllen Rowe’s Nomar Aguirre, right, during a game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov.01,2024. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Samuel Liguez, right, looks for running room against McAllen Memorial defense during a game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov.01,2024. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Jaydin Soliz, right, evades a McAllen Rowe defender Hector Andrade, left, during a game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov.01,2024. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Samuel Liguez gets tackled by McAllen Memorial defenders Ozzie Cardenas, left, and Adrian Garza, right, during a game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov.01,2024. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Samuel Liguez, left, runs past McAllen Memorial’s Adrian Garza, right, during a game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov.01,2024. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Adrian Botello, middle, runs past McAllen Memorial’s defenders during a game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov.01,2024. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Samuel Liguez, left, runs through the middle against McAllen Memorial’sNico Lara, right, during a game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov.01,2024. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Jaydin Soliz weaves his way through the McAllen Rowe’s defense during a game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov.01,2024. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Jaydin Soliz , right, gets past the McAllen Rowe’s John Salazar,left, during a game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov.01,2024. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Adrian Botello, left, is surrounded by McAllen Memorial’s defenders Dylan Sanchez, right, and Adrian Garza, right,during a game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov.01,2024. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Michael Alaniz with a catch and run past McAllen Rowe’s defender Mateo Castillo during a game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov.01,2024. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Is the presidential election driving turnout in the RGV? The answer is complicated Heartbeats of love: PSJA’s passion for Dia De Los Muertos grows every year House resolution includes water infrastructure funding for Brownsville How ‘falling back’ can affect your sleep, and your health Edinburg man indicted for 6-month-old daughter’s beating death