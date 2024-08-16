McAllen High’s Isabella Rivera, right, makes a hit against Los Fresnos Jessetheresa Brisky, right, during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Mackenzie Davidson, right, hits a ball against Los Fresnos Isa Delacruz, left, during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Karely Cantu follows through on a save against Los Fresnos during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Isabella Rivera reaches high at the net against Los Fresnos Lyla Trejo during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Gabriela Estringel, left, hits over Los Fresnos Jessetheresa Brisky, right, during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Mackenzie Davidson, left, at the net blocks Los Fresnos Emily Cargill, right, during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Kenisha Martinez, right, with a kill on McAllen Memorial’s Natalia Rangel, left, during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Frida Ipina falls forward to reach a ball against Sharyland High during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Karly Bazan makes a hit at the net against Sharyland High’s Kassandra de la Garza, left, and Renata Cantu, right, during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Kenisha Martinez gets a ball over McAllen Memorial’s Natalia Rangel during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Larae Jones, left, slaps a ball past Sharyland High’s Barbara Pena, right, during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Maria Rodriguez eyes a hit against McAllen Memorial’s Karly Bazan during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Kenisha Martinez swats the ball over McAllen Memorial’s Karly Bazan during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Kassandra de la Garza gets a ball past McAllen Memorial’s Danara Cardenas, left, and Emma Farris, right, during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

