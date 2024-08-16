Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: District 31-5A flexes muscles at Poundfest RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning StarVolleyball Photo Gallery: District 31-5A flexes muscles at Poundfest By Delcia Lopez - August 16, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen High’s Isabella Rivera, right, makes a hit against Los Fresnos Jessetheresa Brisky, right, during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Mackenzie Davidson, right, hits a ball against Los Fresnos Isa Delacruz, left, during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Karely Cantu follows through on a save against Los Fresnos during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Isabella Rivera reaches high at the net against Los Fresnos Lyla Trejo during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Gabriela Estringel, left, hits over Los Fresnos Jessetheresa Brisky, right, during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Mackenzie Davidson, left, at the net blocks Los Fresnos Emily Cargill, right, during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Kenisha Martinez, right, with a kill on McAllen Memorial’s Natalia Rangel, left, during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Frida Ipina falls forward to reach a ball against Sharyland High during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Karly Bazan makes a hit at the net against Sharyland High’s Kassandra de la Garza, left, and Renata Cantu, right, during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Kenisha Martinez gets a ball over McAllen Memorial’s Natalia Rangel during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Larae Jones, left, slaps a ball past Sharyland High’s Barbara Pena, right, during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Maria Rodriguez eyes a hit against McAllen Memorial’s Karly Bazan during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Kenisha Martinez swats the ball over McAllen Memorial’s Karly Bazan during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Kassandra de la Garza gets a ball past McAllen Memorial’s Danara Cardenas, left, and Emma Farris, right, during the Poundfest tournament at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Friday Aug.16, 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR American, Mexican authorities seize 675 pounds of cocaine hidden in cinder blocks Brownsville school board member opposes voucher plans at Austin hearing McAllen police chief took frontline role in subduing dangerous suspect Here’s where you can watch films showcasing the Valley’s culture Harlingen students reflect on study abroad trip to Spain