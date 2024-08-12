Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Pioneer looks in mid-season form, sweeps CC Vets RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning StarVolleyball Photo Gallery: Pioneer looks in mid-season form, sweeps CC Vets By Delcia Lopez - August 12, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Sharyland Pioneer’s Scarlet Vergel makes gets a hit against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Nya White during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Kiana Lanton, left, gets a hit past Sharyland Pioneer’s Natalia Gonzalez and Scarlet Vergel during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Danica Gonzalez follows a hit against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Kayla Chavez during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Scarlet Vergel in action against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Nya White during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Ava Saenz and Scarlet Vergel block against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Nya White during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Danica Gonzalez hits against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Kaylee Worthington during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Izabella Cano, right, blocks a hit by Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Emma Yeager, left, during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Scarlet Vergel winds up for a hit against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Kiana Lanton during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Danica Gonzalez makes a block on Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Kayla Chavez during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Scarlet Vergel gets a hit past Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Kiana Lanton during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Brownsville ISD works ‘to make things better for our students’ FAA postpones public meetings over SpaceX’s proposed 25 launches Harvard University partners with South Texas College for workforce research Edinburg man accused of killing cousin over missing chicken indicted Port of Brownsville names new director