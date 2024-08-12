Sharyland Pioneer’s Scarlet Vergel makes gets a hit against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Nya White during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Kiana Lanton, left, gets a hit past Sharyland Pioneer’s Natalia Gonzalez and Scarlet Vergel during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Danica Gonzalez follows a hit against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Kayla Chavez during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Scarlet Vergel in action against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Nya White during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Ava Saenz and Scarlet Vergel block against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Nya White during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Danica Gonzalez hits against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Kaylee Worthington during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Izabella Cano, right, blocks a hit by Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Emma Yeager, left, during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Scarlet Vergel winds up for a hit against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Kiana Lanton during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Danica Gonzalez makes a block on Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Kayla Chavez during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Scarlet Vergel gets a hit past Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Kiana Lanton during a game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Monday Aug.12, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

