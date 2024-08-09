Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Digging for 2024 volleyball season to start RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning StarVolleyball Photo Gallery: Digging for 2024 volleyball season to start By Delcia Lopez - August 9, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Los Fresnos Lyla Trejo, left, goes for a hit against Weslaco East defender during a scrimmage volleyball game at Pioneer High school gymnasium Friday, Aug. 09, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Los Fresnos Isa De La Cruz, left, at the net against Weslaco East during a volleyball scrimmage at Pioneer High school gymnasium Friday, Aug. 09, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer at the net against Los Fresnos during a volleyball scrimmage at Pioneer High school gymnasium Friday, Aug. 09, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer,left, at the net against Los Fresnos, right, during a volleyball scrimmage at Pioneer High school gymnasium Friday, Aug. 09, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Los Fresnos player, left, makes a hit against Weslaco East, right, during a volleyball scrimmage at Pioneer High school gymnasium Friday, Aug. 09, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer and Los Fresnos teams during a volleyball scrimmage at Pioneer High school gymnasium Friday, Aug. 09, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer. left, makes a hit against Los Fresnos, right, during a volleyball scrimmage at Pioneer High school gymnasium Friday, Aug. 09, 2024 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mother of 3-year-old who drowned turns herself in to Mission police Brownsville sendoff celebrates UT-Austin incoming freshmen Nonprofit says 59% of Valley’s shelter animals saved in 2023 Starr County woman wrongly reported for murder under Senate Bill 8 San Juan man sentenced to 6 years for fatal Thanksgiving hit-and-run