Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela 77 McAllen Rowe 34
By Delcia Lopez - December 19, 2023

Edinburg Vela's Janai Coleman, left, drives to the basket defended by McAllen Rowe's Allyson Conrow, right, during a game at McAllen Rowe high school gymnasium Tuesday, Dec.19 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

Edinburg Vela's GG Bentancourt, right, slaps the ball away from McAllen Rowe's Fernanda Saldivar, middle, during a game at McAllen Rowe high school gymnasium Tuesday, Dec.19 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

McAllen Rowe's Allyson Conrow, left, Edinburg Vela's Janai Coleman, middle, and McAllen Rowe's Fernanda Saldivar battle for a ball during a game at McAllen Rowe high school gymnasium Tuesday, Dec.19 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

Edinburg Vela's Ava Tovar, left, pressures McAllen Rowe's Allyson Conrow, right, during a game at McAllen Rowe high school gymnasium Tuesday, Dec.19 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

McAllen Rowe's Lynneze Lopez, left, snags a rebound away from Edinburg Vela's Ava Tovar, right, during a game at McAllen Rowe high school gymnasium Tuesday, Dec.19 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

Edinburg Vela's Ava Tovar dives for a loose ball with McAllen Rowe's Allyson Conrow during a game at McAllen Rowe high school gymnasium Tuesday, Dec.19 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

Edinburg Vela's Gabrielle Tijerina, right, goes up for a ball in front of McAllen Rowe's Silah Flores, left, during a game at McAllen Rowe high school gymnasium Tuesday, Dec.19 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

Edinburg Vela's Janai Coleman, right, goes up for basket defended by McAllen Rowe's Silah Flores, left, during a game at McAllen Rowe high school gymnasium Tuesday, Dec.19 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

Edinburg Vela's GG Bentancourt, left, on a layup is defended by McAllen Rowe's Fernanda Saldivar, right, during a game at McAllen Rowe high school gymnasium Tuesday, Dec.19 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

Edinburg Vela's Gabrielle Tijerina, left, reaches for a rebound in front of McAllen Rowe's Valentina Saldivar right, during a game at McAllen Rowe high school gymnasium Tuesday, Dec.19 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])