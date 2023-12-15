Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Amazing Amare RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning StarVolleyball Photo Gallery: Amazing Amare By Delcia Lopez - December 15, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Amare Hernandez, 18, beams while adorned in her Texas A&M maroon attire, settling in to view a video slideshow ahead of her National Letter of Intent signing ceremony at the Texas A&M Tres Lagos campus in Mcallen on Wednesday, Dec. 13 2023. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Amare Hernandez grins, flanked by her parents Daniel and Bridget, following the signing of her National Letter of Intent at the Texas A&M Tres Lagos campus in Mcallen on Wednesday, Dec. 13 2023. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Before signing her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball on Wednesday, December 13,2023, at the Texas A&M Tres Lagos campus in McAllen, Amare Hernandez’s portrait and some treats were on displayed. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) On Wednesday December 13, 2023, Amare Hernandez strolls through the corridors of the Texas A&M Tres Lagos campus. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Rouse’s Jadyn Wilgus, left, hits against McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez, right, during a UIL Region IV-5A Regional Semifinals game at Northside Sports Gym on Friday, Nov. 10 2023 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Amare beams while participating in a TV interview preceding her signing event at Texas A&M Tres Lagos campus in Mcallen on Wednesday, Dec. 13 2023. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez (14) reacts to a call on McAllen Rowe’s Mia Mata (13) during a game at McAllen Memorial High school on Tuesday,Sept.,28,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Amare Hernandez, 18, before her signing event at Texas A&M Tres Lagos campus Wednesday, December 13 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Amare Hernandez before the signing event at Texas A&M Tres Lagos campus Wednesday, December 13 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Amare Hernandez and her mother Bridget watch a video before the signing event at Texas A&M Tres Lagos campus Wednesday, December 13 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Amare Hernandez smiles Wednesday, December 13 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Flanked by her brothers and parents Daniel and Bridget, Amare Hernandez signs a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Texas A&M University at the Texas A&M Tres Lagos campus Wednesday, December 13 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez (14), Alicia Ziegler (10) celebrate their win over McHi in the championship game of the 16th Annual McHi’s Poundfest tournament at McAllen High school gymnasium Saturday, Aug.13,2022 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) In a bustling conference room at Texas A&M, Tres Lagos campus, McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez officially signed her National Letter of Intent to join Texas A&M University on Wednesday, December 13 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Amare Hernandez at the Texas A&M Tres Lagos campus on Wednesday, December 13 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez (14) reacts on a kill against McHi’s during a volleyball game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium Saturday, September, 03,2002 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Grinning from ear to ear, Amare Hernandez signs her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Texas A&M Tres Lagos campus on Wednesday, December 13 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McHi erases early deficit to defeat Pioneer So long, Ben: Brownsville bids sad farewell to Judge Neece Brownsville author shares ‘Chrismas’ Tex-Mex take on popular poem San Benito chamber’s new leader aims for global stage RGV Humane Society calling for help as Harlingen shelter is ‘overcrowded’