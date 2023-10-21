Home Media Photo Gallery: Sharyland High beats McHi in a five game thriller MediaPhotoRGVSportsPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning StarVolleyball Photo Gallery: Sharyland High beats McHi in a five game thriller By Delcia Lopez - October 21, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Sharyland’s Renata Cantu, right, hits against McAllen High’s Isabella Rivera, left, during a game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in McAllen .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland’s Keniisha Martinez, right, hits against McAllen High’s Isabella Rivera, left, and Yaneli Rocha, right, during a game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in McAllen .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland’s Kenisha Martinez, left, at the net against McAllen High’s Gabriella Estringel, right, during a game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in McAllen .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland’s Ashlyn Garcia blocks a shot by McAllen High’s Gabriella Estringel during a game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in McAllen .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland’s Renata Cantu, right, hits against McAllen High’s Karley Cantu, left, during a game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in McAllen .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Sharyland’s Keniisha Martinez, left, hits against McAllen High’s Karley Cantu, right, during a game at McAllen High school gymnasium on Saturday, October 21 2023 in McAllen .(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Roma beats Palmview in four 219,233 tax statements to be mailed out to Cameron County property owners COMMENTARY: Amid mourning, San Benito did what it does best: come together Sharyland High claims district title in five-set thriller Photo Gallery: NICU medical staff embraces children they nursed to health