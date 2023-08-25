Home Sports Football Photo Gallery: Rowe defeats Pioneer in last minute play 28-21 SportsFootballHigh SchoolLocal SportsMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Rowe defeats Pioneer in last minute play 28-21 By Joel Martinez - August 25, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Sharyland Pioneer’s Leo Espinoza (19) attempts to move passed McAllen Rowe defender Cristian Villarreal (21) as he carries the ball in a non-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Julian Valdez (18) passes the ball against McAllen Rowe in a non-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Leo Espinoza (19) connects with McAllen Rowe defender Cristian Villarreal (21) as he carries the ball in a non-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe quarterback Lance Salinas (3) carries the ball in a non-district game against Sharyland Pioneer at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer offensive lineman Guillermo Alfaro (70) celebrates a touchdown against McAllen Rowe in a non-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Leo Espinoza (19) carries the ball against McAllen Rowe’s John Salazar (50) in a non-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer wide receiver Antonio Carrizales (23) attempts to avoid the tackle of McAllen Rowe defender Nathan Cantu (2) as he carries the ball in a non-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Julian Valdez (18) passes with pressure from McAllen Rowe linebacker Nicholas Hartman (44) in a non-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer running back Dylan Tijerina (24) carries the ball through the McAllen Rowe defense in a non-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer running back Joshua Gonzalez (9) carries the ball against McAllen Rowe in a non-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pioneer, Sharyland, McHi among teams to advance to Gold Bracket RGV High School Football Scores – Week 1 UTRGV kicks off volleyball season today Top Spot: PSJA North Raiders kickoff 2023 season ranked No. 1 in RGV Vargas Dynasty set for Battle at Bert Ogden Arena