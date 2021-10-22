Home Sports Football Photo Gallery: Edinburg North gets past Edinburg High 20-12 SportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Edinburg North gets past Edinburg High 20-12 By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - October 22, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg North’s Christopher Barrera (8) tries to escape the tackle by Edinburg High’s Jonathan Duran (16)during the first half of a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct.,22,2021in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg North’s Marco Guerrero (15) keeps eye on the ball after it was tipped by Edinburg High’s Ramon Vasquez (43) during the first half of a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct.,22,2021in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg High’s Joseph Sanchez (49) is pushed out of bounds by Edinburg North’s Samuel Cerda (33) during the first half of a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct.,22,2021in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg High’s Roland Abrego (6) igets past Edinburg North defense during the first half of a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct.,22,2021in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg High’s Roland Abrego (6) celebrates in the rain with teammate Derek Esparsa (79) after a touchdown by Abrego during the first half of a football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct.,22,2021in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg High’s defenders Ryhan Gudino (5), Edwin Muniz(3) and Jonathan Duran 16) defend on a play intended for Edinburg North’sJean Carlo Reyes(25)at Richard R Flores Stadium on Friday, Oct.,22,2021in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Deal in the works to sell historic Citrus Theater UTRGV wins fifth straight, sits atop division Condor to speak in UTRGV speaker series Edinburg man arrested on allegations of stealing 232 head of cattle Man in 30s among Hidalgo County’s COVID deaths