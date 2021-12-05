Home Local Photo Gallery: McAllen Holiday Parade LocalLocal NewsMediaNewsPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: McAllen Holiday Parade By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - December 5, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedA reindeer float is paraded during the 8th annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedThe 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedThe Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders during the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedThe La Joya High school marching band prepare to perform in the 8th annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedThe Budweiser Clydesdale horse is displayed on a local parade float during in the 8th annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in McAllen, Texas.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedThe sun sets on several floats during the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedThe sun sets on the character floating balloons before the start of the 8th annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPageant competitors during the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez) ©All Images CopyrightedLocal high school dance team prepares to preform at the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez) ©All Images CopyrightedThe McAllen International Airport float is paraded at the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez) ©All Images CopyrightedA floating Santa Claus balloon in the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) A balloon as Elvis is seen before the start of the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Spotlighting nature: Ecotourism Center gets final touches Most wonderful time: No longer virtual, McAllen Holiday Parade garners record attendance Photo Gallery: McAllen Holiday Parade Effects of freeze still felt; brings injury, debt to Peñitas family Uncertainty clouds MPP’s restart for agencies, attorneys, migrants