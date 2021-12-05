©All Images Copyrighted
A reindeer float is paraded during the 8th annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
The 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders during the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
The La Joya High school marching band prepare to perform in the 8th annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
The Budweiser Clydesdale horse is displayed on a local parade float during in the 8th annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in McAllen, Texas.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
The sun sets on several floats during the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
The sun sets on the character floating balloons before the start of the 8th annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
Pageant competitors during the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez)
©All Images Copyrighted
Local high school dance team prepares to preform at the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez)
©All Images Copyrighted
The McAllen International Airport float is paraded at the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez)
©All Images Copyrighted
A floating Santa Claus balloon in the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
A balloon as Elvis is seen before the start of the 8th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec.04, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR