Home Local Photo Gallery: World AIDS Day 2021 LocalLocal NewsMediaNewsPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: World AIDS Day 2021 By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - December 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedMembers of the Rio Grande Valley AIDS Council and volunteers carry black and white photographs commemorating those afflicted with AIDS at a Mass for World AIDS Day 2021 at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine on Wednesday, Dec.1 , 2021 in Pharr, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedParishioners pray during a Mass for World AIDS Day at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 in Pharr, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedFrank Mendez’s black and white photograph was part of the Faces of AIDS at the mass for World AIDS Day 2021 at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine on Wednesday, Dec.1,2021 in Pharr. Mendez is a survivor of AIDS. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedA Mass, celebrated by father Horacio Chavarria for World AIDS Day, was held at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 in Pharr, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMembers of the Rio Grande Valley AIDS Council and volunteers carry black and white photographs commemorating those afflicted with AIDS at a Mass for World AIDS Day 2021 at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine on Wednesday, Dec.1 , 2021 in Pharr, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedA parishioner wears a tee shirt with a 1981 date and red ribbon to commemorate World AIDS Day, at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedDolores Urey and Martha Barrientes during mass for World AIDS Day, at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A wondrous legend: San Benito to present Castilian Roses in December exhibit Texas Rainy Day, highway funds grow by $2.91 billion Palmview family to be featured on ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight La Feria coach arrested in fatal hit-and-run accident Positive energy: BISD Believers send 55 to marathon