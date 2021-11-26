Home Sports Football Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela stumbles in regional semifinals SportsFootballHigh SchoolLocalLocal NewsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela stumbles in regional semifinals By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - November 26, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s James Cantu (74) and Jamal Polley (28) watch the score board during the final moments of their loss to Austin Vandegrift 38-14 in the Region IV-6A DII semifinal game at Cabaniss Stadium on Friday, Nov.26,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s PJ Rivera (1) is stopped by Austin Vandegrift defenders Connor Freeman (24) and Hayden Arnold in the 4th quarter of a Region IV-6A DII semifinal game at Cabaniss Stadium on Friday, Nov.26,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Joshua Gallegos (95) pressures Austin Vandegrift quarterback Brayden Buchanan (5) in the 1st half of a Region IV-6A DII semifinal game at Cabaniss Stadium on Friday, Nov.26,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s PJ Rivera (1) tries to elude Austin Vandegrift defender Sterling Emerson (47) in the 4th quarter of a Region IV-6A DII semifinal game at Cabaniss Stadium on Friday, Nov.26,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Joshua Gallegos (95) and Daniel Arce (42) tackle Austin VandegriftÕs Alex Witt (23) in the 2nd half of a Region IV-6A DII semifinal game at Cabaniss Stadium on Friday, Nov.26,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Jake Dufner (99) looks up at the score board in the final moments of their loss to Austin Vandegrift in the Region IV-6A DII semifinal game at Cabaniss Stadium on Friday, Nov.26,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Nilson Garcia (38) is pushed aside by Austin VandegriftÕs Ryan Sheppard (0) in the 1st half of a Region IV-6A DII semifinal game at Cabaniss Stadium on Friday, Nov.26,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedAustin Vandegrift’s Reece Beauchamp (1) snags a pass in front of Edinburg Vela’s Joshua Garcia (8) and Miguel Ibarra (11) in the 1st half of a Region IV-6A DII semifinal game at Cabaniss Stadium on Friday, Nov.26,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Justin Navarro (7) misses an interception intended for Austin Vandegrift’s Miles Coleman (2) in the 1st half of a Region IV-6A DII semifinal game at Cabaniss Stadium on Friday, Nov.26,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Jake Dufner (99) sacks Austin Vandegrift’s quarterback Brayden Buchanan (5) in the Region IV-6A DII semifinal game at Cabaniss Stadium on Friday, Nov.26,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedAustin Vandegrift’s Landon Thomason (18)catches a pass in front of Edinburg Vela’s Justin Navarro (8) in the 1st half of a Region IV-6A DII semifinal game at Cabaniss Stadium on Friday, Nov.26,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Farmer’s Select Christmas Tree Lot in McAllen ‘Something authentic’: McAllen Christmas tree vendors encourage ‘real trees’ as prices rise COVID Consequences: Students continue to recover from lockdown PSJA North comes up short against Austin Westlake Edinburg Vela falls to Austin Vandegrift in regional semifinals