©ALL IMAGES COPYRIGHTEDEdinburg Vela's PJ Rivera (1) high steps a San Antonio Taft's defender Xue Jon Castro (4) for a score in the 3rd quarter of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©ALL IMAGES COPYRIGHTEDEdinburg Vela 's Jake Dufner (99) pressures San Antonio Taft's Justice Hurt (7) in the 4th quarter of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©ALL IMAGES COPYRIGHTEDEdinburg Vela's Jesus Rios (58) celebrates the win over San Antonio Taft 27-24 in a Region IV-6A DII area round with teammates Joshua Gallegos, Carlos Tamez and Brandon Hinojosa at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©ALL IMAGES COPYRIGHTEDSan Antonio Taft's Jayden Aleman (8) is drilled for a loss by Edinburg Vela defenders Nilson Garcia (38) and Ethan Aguirre (44) in a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©ALL IMAGES COPYRIGHTEDEdinburg Vela 's Joshua Garcia (8) scoops up a ricochet ball intended for San Antonio Taft's Jamel Criswell (9) in the 4th quarter of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©ALL IMAGES COPYRIGHTEDSan Antonio Taft's Jamel Criswell (9) is defended by Edinburg Vela's Matthew Luna (6) in a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©ALL IMAGES COPYRIGHTEDEdinburg VelaÕs Nilson Garcia (38) stops San Antonio Taft's Clay Porter (18) as teammates Joshua Gallegos (95) and Ethan Aguirre (44) zero in on the play during the 4th quarter of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©ALL IMAGES COPYRIGHTEDEdinburg Vela's Nilson Garcia(38) stops San Antonio Taft's Clay Porter (18) during the 4th quarter of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©ALL IMAGES COPYRIGHTEDEdinburg Vela 's PJ Rivera (1) muscles his way against San Antonio Taft's defender Aidan Garcia (2) in the 2nd quarter of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©ALL IMAGES COPYRIGHTEDEdinburg Vela 's Chase Campbell (15) runs past San Antonio Taft's defender Tremaine Smith (42) in the 2nd quarter of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©ALL IMAGES COPYRIGHTEDEdinburg Vela 's Ian Nova (31) holds on to San Antonio Taft's Justice Hurt (7) in the 2nd quarter of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])