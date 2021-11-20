Home Sports Football Photo Gallery: PSJA North dominates Eagle Pass 56-28 SportsFootballHigh SchoolLocalLocal NewsLocal SportsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: PSJA North dominates Eagle Pass 56-28 By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - November 20, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedPSJA North’s Leroy Palacios (24) intercepts a pass intended for Eagle Pass Kyle Gloria (15) in the first half of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPSJA North’s Leroy Palacios (24) rumbles past Eagle Pass Isaiah Santos (66) in the first half of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPSJA North’s Jason Montez (26) makes a dive for extra yards on Eagle Pass Diego Villarreal (42) in the first half of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPSJA North’s Jason Montez (26) attempts to get past Eagle Pass Diego Garcia (20) in the first half of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPSJA North’s Sergio Aparicio (3) moves left looking for a receiver against Eagle Pass defense in the first half of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPSJA North’s Sergio Aparicio (3) runs past Eagle Pass defender Javier Santos (50) in the first half of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPSJA North’s Jack Lugo (7) in the grasp by Eagle Pass Robert Gutierrez (9) in the first half of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPSJA North’s Andre Matamoros (84) makes a catch in the end zone in front of Eagle Pass defender Robert De La Garza (13) in the first half of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPSJA North’s Zachary Gonzalez (1) celebrates an on side kick recovery against Eagle Pass in a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Patriots stumble in area round, fall to Marble Falls PSJA North dominates Eagle Pass, advances to Round 3 Leaders want power to oust airport board members; Propose asking voters to decide in election NWS issues early Thanksgiving forecast Edinburg mayoral, council candidates talk business in forum