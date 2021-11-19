Home Sports Football Photo Gallery: La Villa’s season ends with a 60-23 loss to Ganado... SportsFootballHigh SchoolLocalLocal NewsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: La Villa’s season ends with a 60-23 loss to Ganado Region IV-2A DI area round By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - November 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Christian Ortiz (27) looks to escape a tackle by Ganado’s defender Logan Riojas (23) in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Luke Serna (9) hangs his head as his team falls behind at the half to Ganado during a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Brandon Felix (6) drags a Ganado’s defender Corbin Teague (21) in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Brandon Felix (6) is caught in the backfield by Ganado’s defender Luke Bures (8) in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Brandon Felix (6) is tackled for a loss by Ganado’s defender Kyle Bures-Guerrero (5) in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedA host of LaVilla’s defenders bring down Ganado’s Riley Hurt (6) in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Brandon Felix (6) releases a pass as he is pressured by Ganado’s defender Adam Tristan Jr. (70) in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Christian Ortiz (27) weaves his way past Ganado’s defenders Fabian Almeda (9) and Dylan Holt (2) in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Aj Contreras (33) is up ended by Ganado’s defender Adam Tristan Jr. (70) in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Keanu Escobar (1) signals touchdown as teammate Christian Ortiz punches it in for the first score of the game against Ganado in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR La Villa falls against Ganado in area round Mercedes mulls accepting cryptocurrency for utility bills O’Rourke kicks off campaign on the border Biden signs law named after fallen ICE agent Counterfeit products can ‘blow up’ in your face, figuratively and literally