Cameron County gets new state district court

Cameron County will be getting a new state district court that will give preference to juvenile cases.

A bill for the creation of the 484th state District Court was introduced during the 2021-2022 87th Legislature and was signed into law on June 18.

According to House Bill 3774, the new 484th judicial court was created on Sept. 1, 2021 and will be required to give preference to juvenile justice matters under the Juvenile Justice Code.

The new court will need a judge and the position will be included on the Cameron County March 2022 primary ballots for both the Democrat and Republican parties.

Remi Garza, administrator for the county’s Elections and Voter Registration Department, said his department is already working on the ballots. The primary election is scheduled for March 1.