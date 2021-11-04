Home Local Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial steamrolls CC Veterans in Area Round Playoffs LocalLocal NewsSportsLocal SportsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial steamrolls CC Veterans in Area Round Playoffs By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - November 4, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Memorial’s Gaby Torres (1) Alicia Zielger (10) Leah Garcia (13) Sammi Garcia (6) and Madisyn Sosa (4) celebrate a winning point against Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial during the 3rd set of an Area round playoff game at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High school gymnasium on Thursday, Nov.,4, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Memorial’s Eliane Silberman (7) makes a block on Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial Tatiana Mosley (6) during the first set of an Area round playoff game at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High school gymnasium on Thursday, Nov.,4, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Memorial’s Leah Garcia (13) and Eliane Silberman (7) with a block at the net against Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial Tatiana Mosley (6) during the 2nd set of an Area round playoff game at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High school gymnasium on Thursday, Nov.,4, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Memorial’s Leah Garcia (13) jumps with joy with teammate Madisyn Sosa (4) after a crucial call and point against Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial during the 3rd set of an Area round playoff game at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High school gymnasium on Thursday, Nov.,4, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez (14) gets a hit past Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial Amber Geyer (2) and Tatiana Mosley (6)during the first set of an Area round playoff game at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High school gymnasium on Thursday, Nov.,4, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Memorial’s Leah Garcia (13) and Eliane Silberman (7) make a block against Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial Amber Geyer (2) during the first set of an Area round playoff game at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High school gymnasium on Thursday, Nov.,4, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McAllen Public Utility challenges rate increases 17th defendant named in Starr County drug conspiracy indictment Weslaco school board terminates former HR director’s contract in tense meeting Retired Army chaplain does outreach to African countries Seniors get COVID-19 boosters