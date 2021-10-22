©All Images Copyrighted
The Citrus Theater sign on the square in downtown Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The Citrus Theater cinema seats are seen on Thursday in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
A view thru the film projector window at The Citrus Theater on Thursday, Oct.,21,2021in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Marquee red letters are scattered inside the projection room of the Citrus Theatre on Thursday, Oct.,21,2021in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
The Citrus Theater cinema on Thursday, Oct.,21,2021in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Film reel boxes are seen in a shelf inside the movie projection room of the Citrus Theatre on Thursday, Oct.,21,2021in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
The Citrus Theater is reflected from the new windows of the Hidalgo County Courthouse in Edinburg on Friday, Jan.08,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]

