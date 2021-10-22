Home Local Photo Gallery: The Citrus Theatre in Edinburg a cinema treasure LocalLocal NewsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: The Citrus Theatre in Edinburg a cinema treasure By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - October 22, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedThe Citrus Theater sign on the square in downtown Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedThe Citrus Theater cinema seats are seen on Thursday in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedA view thru the film projector window at The Citrus Theater on Thursday, Oct.,21,2021in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMarquee red letters are scattered inside the projection room of the Citrus Theatre on Thursday, Oct.,21,2021in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedThe Citrus Theater cinema on Thursday, Oct.,21,2021in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedFilm reel boxes are seen in a shelf inside the movie projection room of the Citrus Theatre on Thursday, Oct.,21,2021in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedThe Citrus Theater is reflected from the new windows of the Hidalgo County Courthouse in Edinburg on Friday, Jan.08,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected] RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Edinburg North gets past Edinburg High 20-12 Deal in the works to sell historic Citrus Theater UTRGV wins fifth straight, sits atop division Condor to speak in UTRGV speaker series Brownsville ISD trustee charged with nepotism