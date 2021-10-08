©All Images Copyrighted
La Villa’s Christian Ortiz(27) juks a Premont defender Frankie Davila (3) during the first half of a football game at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in La Villa. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
La Villa’s Brandon Felix (6) squirts past Premont defender Julian Ortiz (24) during the first half of a football game at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in La Villa. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
La Villa’s Jayden Silguero (10) runs down Premont’s Andrew Christian(1) for a loss during the first half of a football game at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in La Villa. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
La Villa’s Christian Ortiz(27)gets past a Premont defender Ramiro Luna (12) for a touchdown during the first half of a football game at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in La Villa. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
La Villa’s Brandon Felix (6) bursts up the middle past Premont defenders Mason Martinez (53) and teammates during the first half of a football game at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in La Villa. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Premont’s Darrien Rogers (10) is dropped for a loss by La Villa’s defenders during the first half of a football game at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in La Villa. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
La Villa’s Elihu Hernandez (63) and Everardo Reyes (56) on the sidelines as La Villa defeats Premont at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in La Villa. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
La Villa’s Brandon Felix (6) escapes Premont defender Julian Amaro (65) during the first half of a football game at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
La Villa’s Christian Ortiz (27)zip zags past Premont defenders Frankie Davila (3) and Ramiro Luna (12) during the first half of a football game at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

