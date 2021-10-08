Home Sports Football Photo Gallery: La Villa stomps Premont 42-14 SportsFootballHigh SchoolLocalLocal NewsLocal SportsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: La Villa stomps Premont 42-14 By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - October 8, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedLa Villa’s Christian Ortiz(27) juks a Premont defender Frankie Davila (3) during the first half of a football game at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in La Villa. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLa Villa’s Brandon Felix (6) squirts past Premont defender Julian Ortiz (24) during the first half of a football game at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in La Villa. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLa Villa’s Jayden Silguero (10) runs down Premont’s Andrew Christian(1) for a loss during the first half of a football game at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in La Villa. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLa Villa’s Christian Ortiz(27)gets past a Premont defender Ramiro Luna (12) for a touchdown during the first half of a football game at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in La Villa. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLa Villa’s Brandon Felix (6) bursts up the middle past Premont defenders Mason Martinez (53) and teammates during the first half of a football game at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in La Villa. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPremont’s Darrien Rogers (10) is dropped for a loss by La Villa’s defenders during the first half of a football game at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in La Villa. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLa Villa’s Elihu Hernandez (63) and Everardo Reyes (56) on the sidelines as La Villa defeats Premont at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in La Villa. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLa Villa’s Brandon Felix (6) escapes Premont defender Julian Amaro (65) during the first half of a football game at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLa Villa’s Christian Ortiz (27)zip zags past Premont defenders Frankie Davila (3) and Ramiro Luna (12) during the first half of a football game at La Villa High School stadium on Friday, Oct.,08,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Molina outraises challengers in mayoral race King of ‘Queenpins’: Brownsville native building acting credits Judge in WISD suit recuses himself, district calls for TRO to be dissolved DHS to terminate border barrier contracts in Laredo and Rio Grande Valley Edinburg police arrest suspect in fatal shooting