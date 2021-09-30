©All Images Copyrighted
Mission Veterans Dylan Velasquez (19) goes up for a catch in front of Sharyland’s Kross Salinas (9) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.30,2021 in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
Sharyland’s Cole Gerlach (6) tries to escape the hit by Mission Veterans Justin Munoz (10) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.30,2021 in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
Mission Veterans Dylan Velasquez (19) runs past Sharyland’s Tennesse Cano (10) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.30,2021 in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
Mission Veterans Ricky Reyna (7) is pressured by Sharyland’s Hector Vargas (40) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.30,2021 in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
Mission Veterans Ricky Reyna (7) is chased out of bounds by Sharyland’s Daniel Gonzalez (24) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.30,2021 in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
Sharyland’s Cole Gerlach (6) in the grasp by Mission Veterans defender Justin Munoz (10) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.30,2021 in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
Sharyland’s Alan Guerrero (7) is stopped by Mission Veterans Julio Cavazos (30) and Mark Champion (2) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.30,2021 in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
Sharyland’s Alan Gonzalez (1) and Kross Salinas (9) make an interception after a pass is missed by Mission Veterans Dylan Velasquez (19) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.,30,2021in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Mission Veterans Ricky Reyna (7) tries to escape the grasp of Sharyland’s Chris Gonzalez (31) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.30,2021 in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])

