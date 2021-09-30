Home Sports Football Photo Gallery: Mission Veterans defeats Sharyland 27-16 SportsFootballHigh SchoolLocalLocal NewsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Mission Veterans defeats Sharyland 27-16 By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - September 30, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedMission Veterans Dylan Velasquez (19) goes up for a catch in front of Sharyland’s Kross Salinas (9) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.30,2021 in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedSharyland’s Cole Gerlach (6) tries to escape the hit by Mission Veterans Justin Munoz (10) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.30,2021 in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMission Veterans Dylan Velasquez (19) runs past Sharyland’s Tennesse Cano (10) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.30,2021 in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMission Veterans Ricky Reyna (7) is pressured by Sharyland’s Hector Vargas (40) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.30,2021 in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMission Veterans Ricky Reyna (7) is chased out of bounds by Sharyland’s Daniel Gonzalez (24) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.30,2021 in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedSharyland’s Cole Gerlach (6) in the grasp by Mission Veterans defender Justin Munoz (10) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.30,2021 in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedSharyland’s Alan Guerrero (7) is stopped by Mission Veterans Julio Cavazos (30) and Mark Champion (2) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.30,2021 in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedSharyland’s Alan Gonzalez (1) and Kross Salinas (9) make an interception after a pass is missed by Mission Veterans Dylan Velasquez (19) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.,30,2021in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMission Veterans Ricky Reyna (7) tries to escape the grasp of Sharyland’s Chris Gonzalez (31) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept.30,2021 in Sharyland. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Former Edinburg credit union CEO petitions government for seized property Donna budget grew despite pandemic hiccups Hidalgo County reports 12 COVID-related deaths, 259 positive cases; CDC urges vaccination in pregnant people ‘Always faithful’: Catholic community pays final respects to Bishop Peña; remembered as pillar of faith in RGV Judge: Harlingen rate hike properly passed in 2019