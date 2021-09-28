Home Local Photo Gallery: 100-year old WW II veteran honored with birthday flight LocalLocal NewsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: 100-year old WW II veteran honored with birthday flight By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - September 27, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedEugene Gutierrez, 100, a World War II veteran of McAllen, Texas, takes flight with pilot Jeff Klosky of Dream Flights at the Mid Valley Airport on Monday, Sept. 27,2021, in Weslaco, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEugene Gutierrez, 100, a WWII Veteran of McAllen gives the thumbs up as he boards a 1943 Boeing PT-17 Stearman aircraft carrier for a birthday flight at the Mid Valley Airport on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Weslaco, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedIsrael Rodriguez, 94, a WWII veteran from Mission, looks out the hanger at a 1943 Boeing PT-17 Stearman aircraft carrier at the Mid Valley Airport on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 in Weslaco, Texas. Rodriguez was given a birthday flight ride by Dream Flights of Nevada. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEugene Gutierrez,100, a WWII veteran boards a 1943 Boeing PT-17 Stearman aircraft carrier for a birthday flight provided to him by Dream Flights at the Mid Valley Airport on Monday, Sept.27,2021 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEugene Gutierrez,100, a WWII veteran boards a 1943 Boeing PT-17 Stearman aircraft for a birthday flight provided to him by Dream Flights at the Mid Valley Airport on Monday, Sept.27,2021 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEugene Gutierrez,100, a WWII Veteran during the pledge of allegiance at the Mid Valley Airport on Monday, Sept.27,2021 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEugene Gutierrez,100, a WWII Veteran acknowledges the send off from the crowd that gathered at the Mid Valley Airport on Monday, Sept.27,2021 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Edinburg to offer $100 to already-vaccinated residents Donna school district police chief dies at 53 Settlement, guilty plea arrive in Santa Rosa ISD sex assault Veterans Memorial wins College Success Gold Award BISD hosts open house events