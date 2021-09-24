©All Images Copyrighted
Edinburg Vela’s Justin Navarro (7) runs back an interception for a touchdown against Edinburg North during the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
Edinburg Vela’s Ted Galvan (27) escapes the tackle of Edinburg North’s Jorge Garza (31) during the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
Edinburg North’s Evan Medrano (11) tries to evade the tackle of Edinburg Vela’s Jake Dufner (99) during the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
Edinburg North’s Jean Carlo Reyes (25) scrambles to pick up a loose ball as Edinburg Vela’s Gavynn Coca(45) gets ready to take the tackle during the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
Edinburg Vela’s Justin Vega (4) makes a diving catch in the end zone for a touchdown against Edinburg North during the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
Edinburg North’s Evan Medrano (11) is pressured by Edinburg Vela’s Jake Dufner (99) during the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
Edinburg Vela’s Justin Vega (4) gets past Edinburg North’s defenders during the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
Edinburg North’s Evan Medrano (11) is sacked by Edinburg Vela’s Adrian Alvarez (40) during the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
Edinburg Vela’s Joshua Gallegos (95) and Nilson Garcia (38) make a stop on Edinburg North’s Mark Hernandez(7) during the 2nd half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
Edinburg Vela’s Chase Campbell (15) scrambles out of the pocket against Edinburg North during the 2nd half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR