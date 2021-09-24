Home Sports Football Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela stomps Edinburg North 63-12 SportsFootballHigh SchoolLocalLocal NewsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela stomps Edinburg North 63-12 By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - September 24, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Justin Navarro (7) runs back an interception for a touchdown against Edinburg North during the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Ted Galvan (27) escapes the tackle of Edinburg North’s Jorge Garza (31) during the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg North’s Evan Medrano (11) tries to evade the tackle of Edinburg Vela’s Jake Dufner (99) during the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg North’s Jean Carlo Reyes (25) scrambles to pick up a loose ball as Edinburg Vela’s Gavynn Coca(45) gets ready to take the tackle during the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Justin Vega (4) makes a diving catch in the end zone for a touchdown against Edinburg North during the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg North’s Evan Medrano (11) is pressured by Edinburg Vela’s Jake Dufner (99) during the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Justin Vega (4) gets past Edinburg North’s defenders during the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg North’s Evan Medrano (11) is sacked by Edinburg Vela’s Adrian Alvarez (40) during the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Joshua Gallegos (95) and Nilson Garcia (38) make a stop on Edinburg North’s Mark Hernandez(7) during the 2nd half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Chase Campbell (15) scrambles out of the pocket against Edinburg North during the 2nd half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Sept.24,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New MFE destination: SPI, McAllen launch new airport shuttle service Cuellar is sole House Democrat to vote against abortion rights bill 55 Hidalgo County residents died of COVID-19 this week O’Rourke on McConaughey: ‘I don’t know how he feels about any of the issues’ Diocese: Bishop Peña dies at 87