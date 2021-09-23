Home Sports Football Photo Gallery: Edinburg High runs past Mission High SportsFootballHigh SchoolLocalLocal NewsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Edinburg High runs past Mission High By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - September 23, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg High’s Rolando Abrego (6) high steps Mission High’s defender Jaime Jude (23) in the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Sept.23,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMission High’s Kevin Guerra (9) in the grasp by Edinburg High’s Aleksander Trevino(28) in the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Sept.23,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMission High’s Kevin Guerra (9) bobbles the snap against Edinburg High’s Ramon Vasquez (43) in the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Sept.23,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg High’s Rolando Abrego (6) braces for a hit by Mission High’s defender Ramon Rodriguez (32) in the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Sept.23,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg High’s Rolando Abrego (10) jumps over Mission High’s defender Sebastian Balderas (30) in the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Sept.23,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg High’s Noel Serna (10) evades a tackle by Mission High’s defender Cristian Hernandez (8) in the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Sept.23,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMission High’s Kevin Guerra (9) is pressured by Edinburg High’s Ryhan Gugino (5) in the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Sept.23,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg High’s Raul Ramirez(11) slips by Mission High’s defender in the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Sept.23,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMission High’s Josiah Guzman (5) loses control of the ball against Edinburg High in the first half of a District 31-6A game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Sept.23,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Edinburg High rolls past Mission High ‘We lament…’: Mission police chase ends in tragic collision; suspect flees to Mexico Forging ahead: Harlingen Convention Center reaches across state for business Newborn dies due to COVID-19 in Hidalgo County OPINION: Rights fight: Public information battle wins open-government recognition