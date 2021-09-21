Home Sports High School Photo Gallery: Rowe sweeps Pioneer 3-0 SportsHigh SchoolLocalLocal NewsLocal SportsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Rowe sweeps Pioneer 3-0 By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - September 21, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Rowe’s Jillian Pantillano (10 with a hit against Pioneer’s Mariana Trevino (9) during the 1st game at Pioneer High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept.21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Rowe’s Krystal De La Rosa (4) and Mia Mata (13) attempt a block against Pioneer’s Thalia Ochoa (4) during the 1st game at Pioneer High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept.21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPioneer’s Jordan Bravo (10) gets a ball past McAllen Rowe’s Krystal De La Rosa (4) during the 1st game at Pioneer High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept.21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPioneer’s Natalie Reyes (10) with a hit against McAllen Rowe’s Krystal De La Rosa (4) and Natalia Higareda (8) during the 1st game at Pioneer High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept.21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPioneer’s Lorelai Hill (5) reacts after a smashing kill against McAllen Rowe in the 2nd game at Pioneer High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept.21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Rowe’s Yasmin Munoz (9),Vanessa Morales (3) and Mia Mata (13) celebrate after a kill by Mata against against Pioneer’s Thalia Ochoa (4) during the 1st game at Pioneer High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept.21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pharr’s Martinez scores unanimous decision win on Dana White’s Contender Series Starr drug conspiracy suspects plead not guilty Billboard ruckus: Lawyer’s City Hal fight spurring more digital signs OPINION: Top tier: New DHR status improves medical services for many Six Valley schools earn Blue Ribbon; McAllen campus first to earn honors twice