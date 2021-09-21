©All Images Copyrighted
McAllen Rowe’s Jillian Pantillano (10 with a hit against Pioneer’s Mariana Trevino (9) during the 1st game at Pioneer High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept.21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
McAllen Rowe’s Krystal De La Rosa (4) and Mia Mata (13) attempt a block against Pioneer’s Thalia Ochoa (4) during the 1st game at Pioneer High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept.21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Pioneer’s Jordan Bravo (10) gets a ball past McAllen Rowe’s Krystal De La Rosa (4) during the 1st game at Pioneer High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept.21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Pioneer’s Natalie Reyes (10) with a hit against McAllen Rowe’s Krystal De La Rosa (4) and Natalia Higareda (8) during the 1st game at Pioneer High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept.21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Pioneer’s Lorelai Hill (5) reacts after a smashing kill against McAllen Rowe in the 2nd game at Pioneer High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept.21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
McAllen Rowe’s Yasmin Munoz (9),Vanessa Morales (3) and Mia Mata (13) celebrate after a kill by Mata against against Pioneer’s Thalia Ochoa (4) during the 1st game at Pioneer High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept.21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

