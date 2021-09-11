©All Images Copyrighted
Edinburg Vela’s Ted Galvan (27) breaks loose for a long touchdown run against PSJA North during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Donovon Herrera (11) loses the ball after an interception against Edinburg Vela’s Ted Galvan (27), Justin Vega (4) and Jaxson Shupe (9) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Sergio Aparicio (3) is caught in the back field by Edinburg Vela’s Ethan Aguirre (44) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jake Dufner (99) partially blocks a punt by PSJA North’s Christian Ramirez (4) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Christian Ramirez (4) makes an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Edinburg Vela’s Justin Vega (4) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
PSJA North’ Isaac Gonzalez (21) with a hand to the face against Edinburg Vela’s Ethan Aguirre (44) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Ted Galvan (27)up the middle against as PSJA North’s defender Jesse Montes (12) is blocked by Edinburg Vela’s Jacob Villanueva (79) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Matthew Lopez (20) tries to shake lose PSJA North’s defender Jesse Montes (12) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Pablo Rivera (1) misses a catch against as PSJA North’s during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

