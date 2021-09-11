Home Sports Football Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela routs PSJA North 24-0 SportsFootballHigh SchoolLocalLocal NewsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela routs PSJA North 24-0 By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - September 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Ted Galvan (27) breaks loose for a long touchdown run against PSJA North during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPSJA North’s Donovon Herrera (11) loses the ball after an interception against Edinburg Vela’s Ted Galvan (27), Justin Vega (4) and Jaxson Shupe (9) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPSJA North’s Sergio Aparicio (3) is caught in the back field by Edinburg Vela’s Ethan Aguirre (44) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Jake Dufner (99) partially blocks a punt by PSJA North’s Christian Ramirez (4) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPSJA North’s Christian Ramirez (4) makes an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Edinburg Vela’s Justin Vega (4) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPSJA North’ Isaac Gonzalez (21) with a hand to the face against Edinburg Vela’s Ethan Aguirre (44) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Ted Galvan (27)up the middle against as PSJA North’s defender Jesse Montes (12) is blocked by Edinburg Vela’s Jacob Villanueva (79) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Matthew Lopez (20) tries to shake lose PSJA North’s defender Jesse Montes (12) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Pablo Rivera (1) misses a catch against as PSJA North’s during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Edinburg Vela pitches shutout against PSJA North in The Monitor’s GOTW Emiliano orchestrates sweep for UTRGV over Incarnate Word The price we paid: 9/11’s impact on Valley immeasurable 20 years later A voice of 9/11: Survivor recalls day that will never be forgotten RGC school, city officials observe anniversary of terrorist attacks