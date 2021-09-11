Honor Guard bows their heads as trumpets are seen on a table that will play “taps” during the remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks in McAllen, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
The reflection of a flag is seen on McAllen Firefighters Rescue truck No. 1 during the 20th Anniversary Commemoration of the 9/11 ceremonies at McAllen Central Station on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Sophie Romero, 10, of McAllen with Girl Scout Troop 250 attends a ceremony for the 20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 at McAllen Central Station on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Many gather at the McAllen Central Fire Station during the 20th Anniversary Commemoration 9/11 ceremonies on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
A flag flutters in the breeze during the flag retirement ceremonies at the American Spire Plaza of Honor on Saturday, Sept.11,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Patrick McAllen,12, of Edinburg with Troop 76 salutes the flag during the flag retirement ceremonies at the American Spire Plaza of Honor on Saturday, Sept.11,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Scout Troop 76 of McAllen Thomas Vela, Paul Garza and Trey Gutierrez place an American flag in a burning pit during a flag retirement ceremonies at the American Spire Plaza of Honor on Saturday, Sept.11,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Eugene Ksepka,89 of Weslaco, Texas along with other veterans place a flag in a burning pit during a flag retirement ceremonies at the American Spire Plaza of Honor on Saturday, Sept.11,2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

