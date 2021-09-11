Home Local Photo Gallery: Day of Remembrance LocalLocal NewsMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Day of Remembrance By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - September 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Honor Guard bows their heads as trumpets are seen on a table that will play “taps” during the remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks in McAllen, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) The reflection of a flag is seen on McAllen Firefighters Rescue truck No. 1 during the 20th Anniversary Commemoration of the 9/11 ceremonies at McAllen Central Station on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Sophie Romero, 10, of McAllen with Girl Scout Troop 250 attends a ceremony for the 20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 at McAllen Central Station on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Many gather at the McAllen Central Fire Station during the 20th Anniversary Commemoration 9/11 ceremonies on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) A flag flutters in the breeze during the flag retirement ceremonies at the American Spire Plaza of Honor on Saturday, Sept.11,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Patrick McAllen,12, of Edinburg with Troop 76 salutes the flag during the flag retirement ceremonies at the American Spire Plaza of Honor on Saturday, Sept.11,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Scout Troop 76 of McAllen Thomas Vela, Paul Garza and Trey Gutierrez place an American flag in a burning pit during a flag retirement ceremonies at the American Spire Plaza of Honor on Saturday, Sept.11,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Eugene Ksepka,89 of Weslaco, Texas along with other veterans place a flag in a burning pit during a flag retirement ceremonies at the American Spire Plaza of Honor on Saturday, Sept.11,2021 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McAllen’s half-billion-dollar budget a reflection of careful optimism Photo Gallery: IDEA opens student-run cafe on Edinburg campus Rise and thrive: IDEA opens student-run cafe on Edinburg campus Photo Gallery: 9/11 anniversary prompts somber ceremonies in McAllen ‘It’s a tough day’: 9/11 anniversary prompts somber ceremonies in McAllen