Photo Gallery: Pioneer defeats Mission Veterans championship game
By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - August 21, 2021

Pioneer's Mariana Trevino, Natalie Reyes, Elizabeth Fina, Lorelei Hill, Jada Lopez and Katelyn Salazar celebrate the win over Mission Veterans to capture the Mission Varsity Volleyball championship at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

Pioneer's Thalia Ochoa, Elizabeth Final, Jada Lopez, Katelyn Salazar and Valeria Flores celebrate a win over Mission Veterans to capture the Mission Varsity Volleyball tournament championship at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

Pioneer's Elizabeth Fina (2) and Jada Lopez (1) with a save against Mission Veterans during the Mission Varsity Volleyball tournament championship game at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

Pioneer's Lorelai Hill (5) hits through Mission Veterans Karen Alanis (9) during the Mission Varsity Volleyball tournament championship game at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

Pioneer's Pioneer's Thalia Ochoa (4) and Lorelai Hill (5) at the net during the Mission Varsity Volleyball tournament championship game against Mission Veterans at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

Pioneer's Mariana Trevino with a dig against Mission Veterans during the Mission Varsity Volleyball championship game at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

Mission Veteran's Carla Guerrero (13) attempts to block a hit by Pioneer's Mariana Trevino during the Mission Varsity Volleyball championship game at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

Pioneer's Jordan Bravo (10) makes a hit past Mission Veterans Karen Alanis (9) during the Mission Varsity Volleyball championship game at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

Mission Veteran's Carla Guerrero (13)gets a hit past Pioneer's Natalie Reyes (14) and Lorelei Hill (5) during the Mission Varsity Volleyball championship game at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

Mission Veteran's Rylie Barnett (4) with a bump against Pioneer during the Mission Varsity Volleyball championship game at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])