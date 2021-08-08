©All Images Copyrighted
Replicating a cathedral the Gelman Museum was the scene for a private photoshoot in collaboration with Tiscareño’s Bridal Couture latest fashion campaign on Thursday, August, 05,2021 in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
Anna Bertulite,27, of Russia with a Tiscareño gown during a private photoshoot at the Gelman Museum on Thursday, August, 05,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
The Gelman Museum is the largest collection of stained glass art on display in the United States. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
Paula Trevisan, 20, of Brazil wears a Tiscareño gown during a private photoshoot for Tiscareno’s latest fashion campaign, Tiscareño 2022 on Thursday, August, 05,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
A collaboration between the Gelman Museum and Tiscareño’s Bridal Coutures latest fashion campaign. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
‘We’re going to have a production today for our new cookbook, this lookbook will be sent internationally to Mexico City, Tiscareño 2022. The Tiscareño brand has been designing internationally recognized wedding dresses for five years. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
Paula Trevisan, 20, of Brazil during a private photoshoot for Tiscareño’s latest fashion campaign, Tiscareño 2022 on Thursday, August, 05,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
Model Anna Bertulite,27, of Russia during a private photoshoot for Tiscareño’s latest fashion campaign on Thursday, August, 05,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
A clothing rack with the 19 bridal couture gowns at the Gelman Museum on Thursday, August, 05,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
The reflection of stain glass during a private photoshoot at the Gelman Museum on Thursday, August, 05,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
Wearing a Tiscareño bridal gown, model Anna Bertulite runs past a collection of stain glass at the Gelman Museum on Thursday, August, 05,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
Russian model Anna Bertulite during a photoshoot for Tiscareño Bridal Couture on Thursday, August, 05,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
Brazilian model Paula Trevisan, 20 during a photoshoot for Tiscareño’s latest fashion campaign, Tiscareño 2022 on Thursday, August, 05,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
‘Today we have 19 bridal looks, Tiscareno said. ‘They’ve been created with the modern bride in mind, so it’s modern silhouettes with classic materials like laces, beautiful layers of chantilly lace, layers of sparkle. We have ball gown silhouettes, trumpet silhouettes, mermaid silhouettes, we have all types of silhouettes for every bride type.’ (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
©All Images Copyrighted
The collection includes 19th and 20th Century American and European stained-glass art pieces from Tiffany Studios, John LaFarge, Lamb Studios, Mary Tillinghast; as well as art pieces from German Munich styles by Franz Meyer and F. X. Zettler. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]or.con)
©All Images Copyrighted
Paula Trevisan,20, during private photoshoot in collaboration with the Gelman Museum on Thursday, August, 05,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR