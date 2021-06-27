Rain in the forecast for the RGV this week

You are definitely going to want to keep those umbrellas and raincoats handy.

After a week of excessive heat in the Rio Grande Valley last week, rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for this coming week.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports scattered to numerous thunderstorms are in the forecast from Monday through Thursday. These storms could bring heavy rainfall possibly causing nuisance flooding in low-lying and pour draining areas.

Isolated pockets of flashing flooding, produced by heavier or more persistent thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, the NWS states.

While there’s a 20% chance of storms today and a 30% chance of thunderstorms tonight, that increases to a 50% chance of heavy rain on Monday. There’s a 50% of thunderstorms on Monday night and a 70% chance of heavy rain on Tuesday.

There’s a 40% chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday night and a 60 percent of rain on Wednesday. There’s a 50% chance of heavy rain on Thursday.