Missing Brownsville teen found; to be reunited with parents

A 13-year-old Brownsville teen who was reported missing on Saturday has been found and is to be reunited with her parents, Brownsville police said.

The girl was found at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning by Mansfield Police, along with 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.

Phillips is being charged with one count of kidnapping. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail waiting extradition, police said.

Medical attention was provided to the girl and she was released.

Brownsville police received a call about 3:46 p.m. Saturday that the teenage girl was missing and it was believed that Phillips had taken her.

An Amber Alert had later been issued.

The vehicle in which they were riding in – a brown Kia Optima -was located in San Antonio.

It is not immediately known how the teenage girl and Phillips met.