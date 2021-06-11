BISD graduation ceremonies begin at Sams

For one triumphant time, the Brownsville Independent School District’s Class of 2021 is gathering for commencement ceremonies that began Thursday at Sams Memorial Stadium.

The ceremonies continue at 7:30 p.m. today and on successive nights for each of the seven BISD high schools. Brownsville Early College High School went first, followed by Hanna on Friday , Veterans Memorial, Pace, Lopez, Porter and Rivera.

Each graduate will be issued five tickets. Facial coverings are recommended and social distance guidelines will be followed.

“Congratulations graduates!” Superintendent Rene Gutierrez says in a letter to the graduates. “It’s a day to celebrate with your families and friends. A day you have been waiting for since you entered kindergarten 13 years ago.”

“You are the class of 2021.”