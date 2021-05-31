©All Images Copyrighted
Camila Gil, McAllen Rowe, Newcomer of the Year. I decided to do black and white portraits of the All Area Girls soccer players this year. I wanted to show the beauty of these young ladies, athletes. We always see them with a soccer ball running and kicking and being fierce. Somewhere behind all of that the athlete is a girl that fell in love with the game. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con)
Gabriella Aviles, Donna North – Player of the Year. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con)
Grace Kelly, McAllen High, Goalkeeper of the Year (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
Melanie Saldana, McAllen High, Mid-fielder/Defensive Player of the Year (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
Taylor Campbell, Edinburg Vela – Co-Offensive Player of the Year (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.con)
Xochi Nguma, Sharyland High – Co-Offensive Player of the Year (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)

