Former BISD trustee sentenced to over six years in federal prison

Former BISD Board of Trustees Vice President Sylvia P. Atkinson has been sentenced to 80 months in federal prison.

Atkinson appeared this morning before U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez who handed down her sentence.

U.S. Attorney Robert Johnson said the sentence was fair considering the circumstances. He said federal authorities take public corruption cases very seriously.

Atkinson has three weeks to report to prison.

In November, a federal jury found Atkinson guilty on eight counts of bribery.

The eight counts of bribery are in connection with a movie project that was in the exploratory stages in February 2019 when she was vice president of the Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees. The case began that December when a federal grand jury indicted her on bribery charges surrounding the purported movie project and a Feb. 12, 2019 board meeting.

Atkinson faced up to 45 years in prison and a fine that could total $2 million, in addition to any funds subject to forfeiture. Through her attorneys Atkinson said that she respectfully disagrees with the jury’s verdict and plans to appeal.

Atkinson’s original sentencing date had been scheduled for Feb. 9, but had been delayed several times.