A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entire Rio Grande Valley until 1 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports numerous thunderstorms and showers are expected today. Strong to severe thunderstorms, featuring large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding are possible.

The NWS reports there’s an 80% chance of severe thunderstorms today and 60 % chance of heavy rain tonight.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday.