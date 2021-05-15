Severe weather possible today; tonight for Rio Grande Valley

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports there’s a chance for severe thunderstorms today and tonight in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to the NWS, showers and thunderstorms have already begun to develop over northeast Mexico and Zapata, Starr and Jim Hogg counties this morning. A few severe storms could impact portions of Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley by mid day as the stronger storms move in from the south and west.

There’s a 40 % chance of thunderstorms today and a 40% chance of thunderstorms tonight.

The NWS states the primary concerns look to be large hail, damaging winds, as well as torrential rainfall and cloud-to-ground lightning.

The potential impacts and threats include:

>>Severe hail in excess of 1 inch in diameter (quarter-sized) will be the primary concern.

>>Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph are possible.

>>Torrential downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning are likely with any thunderstorms.

>>Power outages and localized street and poor drainage area flooding will be possible.