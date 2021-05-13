Search continues to find missing Brownsville transgender woman

Four years after the disappearance of Ramiro “Kimberly” Avila from Brownsville’s downtown area the search for Avila continues.

Avila, a transgender woman, disappeared from the downtown area around 2:30 a.m. on May, 13, 2017. Avila’s family and police have been searching for Avila since the disappearance but have been unable to locate Avila.

Brownsville police continue to investigate Avila’s case as a missing persons case, investigator Martin Sandoval said on Thursday. “We are not going to stop working on this case.”

Brownsville PD has followed up on tips it received in reference to Avila’s disappearance but nothing has developed from them. However, the police department welcomes any tips that could help authorities in their investigation.

“Every lead that comes in we pass it on and the detective follows it up. No lead goes unturned,” Sandoval said.

Avila’s family had been playing a game of Loteria the night the Avila went missing. Ivone Rodarte, Avila’s sister, dropped Avila off in the downtown area and Avila has not been heard from since.

“It’s been 4 yrs since you disappeared and we still don’t have answers. 4 yrs of hurt, anguish, desperation, and pain. Not knowing where you are and not knowing what happened to you is the worst feeling ever,” Rodarte wrote on her Facebook page. “Our lives changed forever since you disappeared. We’ve received support as well as let downs in searching for you. Wherever you might be just know that we will continue to fight for you Kimberly Avila until the end. We love you and miss you more than anyone can imagine. We need answers, we want answers, and we have faith we will have them. No one deserves to get hurt or be taken against their own will.”

The family and others started a “FindKimberlyAvila.com” webpage that contains information on Avila including family photos.

Police urge anyone with information on Avila’s whereabouts to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. A $10,000 reward is being offered. All calls to the tip line are anonymous.